



NEW YORK (AP/KDKA) – Amazon says it will not be building a new headquarters in New York, a stunning reversal after a yearlong search.

The online retailer has faced opposition from some New York politicians, who were unhappy with the tax incentives Amazon was promised.

Amazon said Thursday it does not plan to look for another location, and will continue to build out offices in Arlington, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Pittsburgh was one of the 20 final cities in the running for Amazon’s HQ2.

RELATED STORIES:

Speculation that Amazon was reconsidering its plans for a location in New York began last week.

(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)