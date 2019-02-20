WINTER STORM:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western Pa., Click For Delays and Closures
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The winter storm is creating some tough driving conditions for the morning rush hour.

Heavy traffic started building early this morning on the Parkway West following a crash that blocked all the outbound lanes at Carnegie approaching Rosslyn Farms.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Snow is coating the highway and causing delays on the inbound side as well.

Traffic build-ups were also reported on Interstate 79 southbound at Exit 57 because of a crash in the snowy conditions.

Over on the West End Bridge, a crash was reported on the snow-covered span near Route 51.

Officials with PennDOT imposed a 45 mile per hour speed limit on Interstate 80, the Pennsylvania Turnpike and other highways. Those restrictions went into place at 6 a.m.

Semis hauling empty trailers will not be allowed on those roads until the storm passes.

They’ve also reduced the speed limit on all the Parkways, I-79, Route 28 and Routes 22/30.

They are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel, but telling people who do need to go out to use extra caution.

