Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The winter storm is creating some tough driving conditions for the morning rush hour.
Heavy traffic started building early this morning on the Parkway West following a crash that blocked all the outbound lanes at Carnegie approaching Rosslyn Farms.
RELATED STORIES:
- Winter Storm Brings Snow, Ice Accumulations To Western Pa.
- Pittsburgh’s Snow Plow Tracker Activated For Winter Storm
- Road, Power Crews Ready All Across Area For Winter Storm
- Snowy Conditions Cause Crashes And Traffic Back-Ups, Speed Limit Imposed On Major Highways
Snow is coating the highway and causing delays on the inbound side as well.
Traffic build-ups were also reported on Interstate 79 southbound at Exit 57 because of a crash in the snowy conditions.
Over on the West End Bridge, a crash was reported on the snow-covered span near Route 51.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Officials with PennDOT imposed a 45 mile per hour speed limit on Interstate 80, the Pennsylvania Turnpike and other highways. Those restrictions went into place at 6 a.m.
Semis hauling empty trailers will not be allowed on those roads until the storm passes.
They’ve also reduced the speed limit on all the Parkways, I-79, Route 28 and Routes 22/30.
PennDOT is reducing the speed limit on I-79, the Parkways, 579, 22/30 and RT-28. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/PTvdkVGNeO
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) February 20, 2019
They are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel, but telling people who do need to go out to use extra caution.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on the winter weather conditions.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.