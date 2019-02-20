



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The winter storm is creating some tough driving conditions for the morning rush hour.

Heavy traffic started building early this morning on the Parkway West following a crash that blocked all the outbound lanes at Carnegie approaching Rosslyn Farms.

RELATED STORIES:

Snow is coating the highway and causing delays on the inbound side as well.

Traffic build-ups were also reported on Interstate 79 southbound at Exit 57 because of a crash in the snowy conditions.

Over on the West End Bridge, a crash was reported on the snow-covered span near Route 51.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Officials with PennDOT imposed a 45 mile per hour speed limit on Interstate 80, the Pennsylvania Turnpike and other highways. Those restrictions went into place at 6 a.m.

Semis hauling empty trailers will not be allowed on those roads until the storm passes.

They’ve also reduced the speed limit on all the Parkways, I-79, Route 28 and Routes 22/30.

PennDOT is reducing the speed limit on I-79, the Parkways, 579, 22/30 and RT-28. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/PTvdkVGNeO — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) February 20, 2019

They are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel, but telling people who do need to go out to use extra caution.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the winter weather conditions.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.