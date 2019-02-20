



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow is falling on Western Pennsylvania this morning thanks to a winter storm set to make the rush hour commute a challenging one.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of western Pennsylvania.

Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties remain under the advisory through noon. Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango counties are under it until 6 p.m.

Forest, Indiana and Jefferson counties are also under the advisory through 1 a.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Fayette and Westmoreland Ridges are under a Winter Storm Warning until 1 a.m. Thursday.

The wintry mix of snow and freezing rain is expected to transition over to all rain through the day.

“This is a major system, it is impacting a number of states across the U.S., including places like Indiana, Ohio and Virginia, also into the Dakotas and the Minnesota area continuing to see some snow,” said KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley said.

Smiley says the storm is expected to drop three or five inches of snow, as well as ice accumulations of up to 0.3 inches.

The storm has prompted hundreds of school delays and closures across the western Pennsylvania region.

