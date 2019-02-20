WINTER STORM:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western Pa., Click For Delays and Closures
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People in Pittsburgh who wanted to use the city’s online Snow Plow Tracker may have noticed that the website was down for part of the night.

A message there said it had “been administratively disabled.”

However, just before 5 a.m., the site was back up and appeared to be running normally.

The site just relaunched late in January after being down for several months for upgrades.

Those upgrades include showing which trucks are actively plowing or spreading salt, enhanced vehicle capacity, personnel changes, a modified road salt mixture and more.

Department of Public Works trucks are also being equipped with new technology to allow the public and supervisors to see the when the vehicle’s plow and salt spreader are in use.

To check the city’s Snow Plow Tracker, visit their website at this link.

