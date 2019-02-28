



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says U.S. Steel’s three Mon Valley Works facilities are in violation of permits for daily sulfur dioxide emissions.

The ACHD issued an enforcement order against the Edgar Thomson Plant, Irvin Plant and Clairton Coke Works on Thursday.

The order comes after the Christmas Eve fire at Clairton Coke Works.

The ACHD says U.S. Steel must reduce its use of coke oven gas and its daily sulfur dioxide emissions across all three facilities until the repairs at the Clairton Coke Works are complete or until June 30.

U.S. Steel must decide how it’s going to reduce its coke oven gas use and daily sulfur dioxide emissions within five days and notify the Health Department. The company will also be required to provide weekly data demonstrating compliance.

The Health Department says all civil penalties for permit and Article XXI Air Pollution Control violations related to the fire and its aftermath will be levied against U.S. Steel once repair work is completed at the Clairton Coke Works.