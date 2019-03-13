



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was endorsed by both Gov. Tom Wolf and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, but since the proposed three-bill gun legislation was announced outside City Council Chambers back on Dec. 14, it has garnered criticism and protests on Downtown streets and a letter from the Allegheny County District Attorney.

The bills would ban certain assault-style weapons and accessories, as well as allow courts to remove weapons from people who pose an “extreme risk” to themselves or others.

District Attorney Stephen Zappala sent a letter to Councilman Corey O’Connor, the co-sponsor of the bills, saying council does not have the authority to pass such legislation.

But O’Connor disagrees and is pushing forward, now with supporting research.

“We are attaching documents to the bills, more like exhibits about research on gun control,” he said.

That research includes more than 125 pages detailing principles on gun control and various studies on the issue that have been conducted across the country.

“We’ve done research and we want to attach it as an exhibit to show why the City of Pittsburgh is looking to doing something about gun control,” O’Connor said.

According to O’Connnor, the research is merely to solidify the need for gun legislation in the City of Pittsburgh.

No date has been set for a vote on the measure.