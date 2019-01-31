



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Private complaints have been filed against Mayor Bill Peduto, seven members of the Pittsburgh City Council and the City Solicitor over the controversial proposed gun ban.

In December, Councilmembers and Peduto’s office drafted legislation to ban assault rifles, accessories like bump stocks and allow courts to temporarily prohibit anyone determined to be dangerous from possessing a gun.

The complaints filed with Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala argue that the gun legislation violates the Pennsylvania Constitution.

Earlier this month, Zappala issued a letter to Councilman Corey O’Connor, saying, in part, â€œI am certain that you realize that if such legislation passes, there is sure to be a resident of Allegheny County who seeks to file a private criminal complaint alleging a violation of (the constitution),” referring to a state statute that prohibits municipal regulation of firearms.

Zappala goes on to say in the letter that he doesn’t believe City Council has the authority to pass such legislation.

Peduto has since said he intends to keep fighting for the gun legislation.

â€œArrest me. You know what, I welcome him trying to put up a lawsuit that would arrest me if I sign this legislation,â€ Peduto said.

