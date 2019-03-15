



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The chairs and being set up, the food is being delivered and the beer is ready for this weekend!

Popular Irish restaurant and bar Mullaney’s Harp and Fiddle along Penn Avenue in the Strip District is ready.

“It’s fun,” said owner David Regan. “It’s a lot of great music, there’s a lot of people and like I said before, we take most of the seating out so I wouldn’t come here expecting to have your traditional Irish dinner.”

Pittsburgh’s St. Patricks’s Day Parade started at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at Liberty Avenue and 11th Street.

It will make it’s way down Grant Street, the Boulevard of the Allies and end at Commonwealth Place.

Roads along the route will begin closing at 7:30 a.m. and will not reopen until around 1 p.m., according to city officials.

If you are looking for a place to park, the Second Avenue Parking Lot is free and several other garages will have discounted pricing.

Second Avenue Parking Lot – Free

First Avenue T Station Garage – $6

Hot Metal Parking Garage – $3

Landle Parking Garage – $3

Furnace PArking Garage at 536 28th Street – $3

Ingot Garage at 2812 Tunnel Blvd. – $3

A St. Patrick’s Day themed celebration will also be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Market Square, but unlike last year, there will be no public drinking in the square.

“It will be enforced,” said Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich. “Anyone that has an open container, they will be cited.”

PennDOT and police are reminding people who do indulge in alcoholic beverages, to stay safe and use rideshare services.

“Safety is everyone’s responsibility,” said Yasmeen Manyisha from PennDOT. “It’s my job as the motorist. It’s your job as the pedestrian and we have to work together to try to prevent crashes from happening.”