



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The jury selected for the trial of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld is expected to arrive in Pittsburgh on Monday.

Final preparations are being made for the trail, which starts Tuesday.

Jurors were selected from Dauphin County in the Harrisburg because of all the pre-trial publicity in Allegheny County.

Jurors — five white men, four white women, two black women, and one black man as well as three alternates — will travel to Pittsburgh by bus on Monday.

Race is expected to be a factor in the case as Rosfeld is white and he is charged in the shooting death of black teenager Antwon Rose II. The incident occurred this past summer.

