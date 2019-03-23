



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Many have been waiting to show their support for former East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld since he was charged in the shooting death of Antwon Rose last summer.

There is now a fundraiser for Rosfeld, who was acquitted on Friday.

A campaign on the site fundedjustice.com has raised a little less than $15,000 as of 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The fundraiser was set up two weeks ago by Rosfeld’s wife, Michelle.

She wrote that since he is unable to work, the family’s resources are depleted and they need financial assistance with his defense, which is not over after a civil suit is expected to be filed by the Rose family.

