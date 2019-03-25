ROSFELD VERDICTCommunity Reacts To Acquittal Of Michael Rosfeld In Antwon Rose's Shooting Death
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools are preparing for possible demonstrations today following last week’s not guilty verdict in the trial of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld.

A statement from Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet says the district understands that students want to support Antwon Rose’s family, but the district does not support students leaving school during the day “to enter an unpredictable and potentially hazardous scene.”

The statement reads in part: “We understand that many students will want to support those fighting for Justice for Antwon. We are aware of students’ plans to protest the jury’s decision. We respect the right of all students to lawfully and peacefully protest, and we take seriously our responsibility to keep all students safe and secure. School leaders have been encouraged to work with student leaders to develop a plan that ensures students are safe while participating in any demonstrations. It is essential that our Office of School Safety and school staff are prepared to support procedures for safe student protests on school campuses.”

To read the full statement, visit the district’s website at this link.

Rosfeld was found not guilty on Friday evening in last summer’s fatal shooting of Rose. The verdict has prompted protests and vigils throughout the weekend.

There was one just after the verdict was read that started outside the courthouse.

The district stays students must have permission from their parents to participate in demonstrations, and must follow early dismissal procedures.

Anyone leaving without permission will receive an unexcused tardy or absence.

Comments
  Ray Steffens says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:08 AM

    So they are going to protest in support of a thug and drive by shooter who attempted to murder innocent people. Because they see a chance to skip school, since it's doubtful they have any clue as to the evidence in the trial. All the protestors who disrupt traffic and businesses should be arrested and thesis students should be suspended as they would be if they skipped school.

