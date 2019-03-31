



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The 2019 Pirates season is underway, and the home opener from PNC Park is Monday, April 1st.

The Bucs will battle the St. Louis Cardinals after an away series with the Cincinnati Reds to open the year. Here is all you need to know before heading to the ballpark to watch the 2019 Pirates in action!

PNC Park will open two hours before first pitch, which is an extra 30 minutes earlier than usual home games. With first pitch scheduled for 1:00 p.m. the gates will open at 11:00 a.m.

What can I bring into the ballpark?

Here is the list of items allowed in PNC Park:

– Soft-sided coolers and briefcases with dimensions less than 16″ X 16″ X 8″

– Purses, fanny packs and bags (1 per guest)

– Strollers and wheelchairs

– Food and Bottled Water (water must be sealed, disposable and less than 24 ounces…food must be brought inside soft-sided coolers)

– Children’s juice boxes and other necessary medical items

Here is a list of items NOT allowed in PNC Park:

– Hard-sided coolers and briefcases, ice packs and cooler inserts

– Alcoholic beverages, carbonated beverages, sports drinks, cans, glass bottles and thermoses

– Bluetooth speakers, inflatable balls, hoverboards, balloons, motorcycle helmets, frisbee discs, drones, laser pointers, fireworks and footballs

– Weapons and other dangerous or hazardous items

All rules and regulations for PNC Park can be found on the Pirates website.

What’s new at PNC Park this year?

PNC Park announced new menu items as well as a new title sponsor for the bar on the lower level in right field. KDKA-TV’s John Shumway reports on some of the new food that will be available for purchase when the gates open Monday.

How well will the Pirates play this season?

KDKA Sports Director Bob Pompeani and Sports Anchor/Reporter Rich Walsh give their 2019 Pirates Predictions and explains what they foresee will happen to the team in 2019.

Who can we expect to see in the Home Opener lineup?

The Pirates have already tabbed pitcher Chris Archer as the Home Opener starter. Some notable free agent acquisitions were placed on the Injured List to start the 2019 campaign last week.

Does the weather have any effect on the Bucco’s Home Opener success?

KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin breaks down the Pirates success with different weather variables in home openers since PNC Park opened in 2001.