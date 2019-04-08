



WARRENDALE (KDKA) — All services are resuming today at the postal center in Warrendale following a mercury spill.

The distribution center was closed for about two weeks.

It was shut down on Sunday, March 24.

Postal officials say the mercury leaked from an improperly mailed package. It got onto a conveyer belt and contaminated some packages.

Hazmat crews cleaned it up.

Welcome home signs are hanging up around the @USPS Warrendale Network Distribution Center, welcoming employees back to work after it was shut down due to a mercury spill for about two weeks. pic.twitter.com/EagW27vpz3 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) April 8, 2019

The public service window reopened this morning.

In a release, the USPS said, “We apologize to customers who may have experienced temporary service issues and assure them that we continue to make progress every day toward restoring normal operations. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers, suppliers, and mailing partners.”

