BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Chemical Spill, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, U.S. Postal Service, United States Postal Service, Warrendale


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WARRENDALE (KDKA) — All services are resuming today at the postal center in Warrendale following a mercury spill.

The distribution center was closed for about two weeks.

It was shut down on Sunday, March 24.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Postal officials say the mercury leaked from an improperly mailed package. It got onto a conveyer belt and contaminated some packages.

Hazmat crews cleaned it up.

The public service window reopened this morning.

RELATED STORIES:

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

In a release, the USPS said, “We apologize to customers who may have experienced temporary service issues and assure them that we continue to make progress every day toward restoring normal operations. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers, suppliers, and mailing partners.”

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments (2)
  1. Gary Krausmann (@garyk15132) says:
    April 8, 2019 at 10:28 AM

    The sender and recipient of that package should pay for the cleanup and be fined.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s