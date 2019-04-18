Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers defensive front is pretty much set.
Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, with Javon Hargrave in the middle. They also have good depth at the position.
Tyson Alualu is signed for two more seasons after re-upping with the team about a month ago. Pittsburgh is also continuing to try to develop big Dan McCullers. So the need to add to the unit isn’t there this year.
Quinnen Williams is the top-ranked defensive lineman and will be off the board in the first few picks. The Steelers might have interest in Williams’ teammate from Alabama. Pittsburgh has scouted and talked to Isaiah Buggs, who is projected to be a middle-round selection. He takes up a lot of space on the line, measuring in at 6’3″ and 306 pounds. He could be a good fit for a base 3-4 defense.
The Steelers have major needs on defense, but the line is not one of them. If the team drafts a defensive lineman, it will most likely be on the final day of the draft.