



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There will be a run of edge rushers in the first round of the NFL Draft this year.

Edge rushers include defensive ends and outside linebackers.

Ohio State’s Nick Bosa will be the first name taken off the board for this group and he could be the first player taken overall in the draft.

Kentucky’s Josh Allen will be the next edge rusher to go. Allen had a field day against Penn State in the Citrus Bowl last season.

Those two, along with Mississippi State’s Montez Sweat could all be taken in the top 10 this year, and are sure to have an immediate NFL impact this season. The Steelers really won’t have a chance at this trio, but they do have their eyes on a few other names that will be available in later rounds.

More Eye On The Draft: KICKERS | OFFENSIVE LINEMEN | SAFETY | DEFENSIVE LINE

Michigan’s Chase Winovich is at the top of the list. Winovich grew up rooting for the Steelers and playing football under Bill Cherpak at Thomas Jefferson. He could be available for the Steelers on day 2 of the draft.

Pittsburgh also have talked to Oklahoma’s Jordan Brailford, Charles Omenihu out of Texas, and TCU’s Ben Banogu. Those guys could be more mid to late round picks.

The Steelers seem to always look to draft edge guys and I think it will be the case once again in 2019. It really just depends when it will happen.