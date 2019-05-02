



GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a grandfather in South Greensburg last month.

Clarence Wolff, 86, of Greensburg, was struck on Broad Street near DeGennaro’s Restaurant on the night of April 19. He remained in ICU for several days, but died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Wolff suffered brain and spinal injuries.

Investigators say they have now arrested and charged 42-year-old Jonathan McElroy of Mount Pleasant in the case.

According to authorities, a tip from a local car dealership lead them to McElroy.

Police say employees at the dealership called them after recognizing that a Chevy Cruze that had come in for repairs matched the description of the one wanted in the hit-and-run.

McElroy was taken in for questioning.

Police say he initially told them the damage was done as the result of a fight at a bowling alley parking lot.

However, police say when they told him Wolff died, he admitted to hitting him.

McElroy is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail while he awaits arraignment. He is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, tampering with evidence and lying to police.

