



LORDSTOWN, Oh. (KDKA) – General Motors will be selling their Lordstown, Ohio, plant to a company that makes electric trucks.

President Donald Trump announced the sale Wednesday morning in a post on social media website Twitter.

GREAT NEWS FOR OHIO! Just spoke to Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, who informed me that, subject to a UAW agreement etc., GM will be selling their beautiful Lordstown Plant to Workhorse, where they plan to build Electric Trucks. GM will also be spending $700,000,000 in Ohio… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019

President Trump said on Twitter that he spoke to Mary Barra, the CEO of General Motors, who relayed the news of the sale to the president.

Workhorse, a company based out of Loveland, Ohio, will begin production on electric trucks at the plant that used to produce.

President Trump also said that General Motors will be investing $700 million in Ohio.

….in 3 separate locations, creating another 450 jobs. I have been working nicely with GM to get this done. Thank you to Mary B, your GREAT Governor, and Senator Rob Portman. With all the car companies coming back, and much more, THE USA IS BOOMING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019

General Motors will create 450 jobs in three separate locations, according to his tweet.

According to the president, the sale is part of the return of the vehicle industry in the U.S.

“With all the car companies coming back, and much more, THE USA IS BOOMING!”

The Lordstown plant was home to the production of the Chevrolet Cruze sedan. General Motors announced the plant closure in November 2018.

The last replacement parts were manufactured at the plant on April 5.

Approximately 1,600 employees worked at the Lordstown plant.

