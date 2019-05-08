  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:General Motors, Local TV, Lordstown, Ohio, Youngstown


LORDSTOWN, Oh. (KDKA) – General Motors will be selling their Lordstown, Ohio, plant to a company that makes electric trucks.

President Donald Trump announced the sale Wednesday morning in a post on social media website Twitter.

President Trump said on Twitter that he spoke to Mary Barra, the CEO of General Motors, who relayed the news of the sale to the president.

RELATED STORIES:

Workhorse, a company based out of Loveland, Ohio, will begin production on electric trucks at the plant that used to produce.

President Trump also said that General Motors will be investing $700 million in Ohio.

General Motors will create 450 jobs in three separate locations, according to his tweet.

According to the president, the sale is part of the return of the vehicle industry in the U.S.

“With all the car companies coming back, and much more, THE USA IS BOOMING!”

The Lordstown plant was home to the production of the Chevrolet Cruze sedan. General Motors announced the plant closure in November 2018.

The last replacement parts were manufactured at the plant on April 5.

Approximately 1,600 employees worked at the Lordstown plant.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s