PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Police say they have recovered the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Penn Hills.
Joseph Morris, 51, of Penn Hills, was laid to rest Thursday. He was the victim of a hit-and-run accident on April 28.
On Thursday, investigators released a more detailed description of the car.
Analyzing vehicle parts found at the scene of the accident, Allegheny County Police said the hit-and-run vehicle was likely was a 2002 Saturn SL, or SL2 sedan believed to be silver-blue in color.
On Friday, officials said the actual vehicle had been recovered.
There is a $13,000 reward in the case.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police at 1-833-225-8477.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story. Police are expected to release more details soon.