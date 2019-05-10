  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fatal Hit and Run, Joseph Morris, Local TV, Penn Hills, Penn Hills News


PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Police say they have recovered the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Penn Hills.

Joseph Morris, 51, of Penn Hills, was laid to rest Thursday. He was the victim of a hit-and-run accident on April 28.

On Thursday, investigators released a more detailed description of the car.

RELATED STORIES:

Analyzing vehicle parts found at the scene of the accident, Allegheny County Police said the hit-and-run vehicle was likely was a 2002 Saturn SL, or SL2 sedan believed to be silver-blue in color.

On Friday, officials said the actual vehicle had been recovered.

The actual vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run. (Image Provided)

There is a $13,000 reward in the case.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police at 1-833-225-8477.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story. Police are expected to release more details soon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s