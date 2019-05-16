



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — County superstar Garth Brooks is returning to the Steel City Saturday, May 18 to perform his first-ever stadium tour. The last time he took the stage in Pittsburgh was in 2015.

For one Westmoreland County “superfan,” Saturday’s concert will be her 125th Garth Brooks concert.

“I love it. It’s something I like to do. It’s my pastime,” Amy Jacobs said.

Jacobs’ love for the country legend started in 1992. She saw him 19 times in concert before he took a 17-year hiatus.

From Glendale, Arizona to Boston, Massachusetts, she’s traveled to low places just to watch him command a stage.

A wall dedicated to the singer-songwriter in her home shows just how far her love goes.

“For two and a half hours, you’re not thinking about all the bad stuff going on around the world and you forget about life for a while,” Jacobs said.

In the 27 years Jacobs has been fangirling over Brooks, she’s brought him flowers, made dozens of signs and even touched his hand, but she’s never met him.

With a big 125th concert milestone just days away, Jacobs is hoping for the final piece to her wall of fame; a meet-and-greet with the one and only Garth Brooks.

“I would love to meet him. I mean, seriously, I would love to meet the man. I’m proud to tell you the truth. I mean, people at work and stuff think I’m a little crazy for doing this, but I personally think I’m the luckiest girl in the world,” Jacobs said.