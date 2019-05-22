PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A song from the late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller was leaked on the internet Monday.
Hypebeast reports that the song titled “Benji the Dog” surfaced, however, the origins of the track still remains unclear.
The song features a beat sampled from Valerie Simpson’s 70s soul song “Benjie.” David Schwimmer is also sampled saying “He’s always gonna be the juice,” which is from the TV show The People V. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.
In the song, Miller talks about his struggles with addiction among other topics.
Mac Miller died in September of an accidental drug overdose in his California home.
Benji the Dog #RipMacMiller 🌹 pic.twitter.com/yG0w0kxGWm
— Omar P 🇲🇽 (@Perez__24) May 21, 2019
This leaked song is the first posthumous music from Miller.