



WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — You may have driven past it and gazed in amazement at Kennywood’s new massive “Steel Curtain” Roller coaster.

You may have even heard about the coaster’s record-setting statistics, but now as it moves ever closer to its grand opening, we got a closer look inside the construction zone at the park’s soon to come to Steelers County.

You’ve been eagerly awaiting to learn when you can fill these seats on #TheSteelCurtain. Wait no more: kickoff on the year’s most anticipated coaster is Saturday, July 13. pic.twitter.com/Ng3uzplCuQ — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) June 28, 2019

Many Kennywood Park lovers have been tracking the progress of the impressive Steel Curtain step by step.

We haven’t seen the coaster this close since hard hat day in March when it was a mere fraction close to completion. Today the media was given access inside the construction zone of the mind-blowing nearly completed coaster.

“The stats just pop off the page,” said Nick Paradise, the Director of Public Relations and Social Media at Kennywood Park. “You have the world’s tallest inversion 197 feet tall, it’s one of nine inversions it will be the most in North America.”

“Calling into a 205-foot drop that’s going to hit a top speed of 75 miles per hour, four-thousand feet of track,” Paradise said.

And Pittsburghers will have something else to love here. The impressive Steel Curtain coaster will be the flagship of a larger Steelers Country-themed attraction including a football retail area and a new cafe.

“Kind of like a sports bar with a Kennywood twist and then also the Steelers experience building is a large interactive space with a bunch of activities also themed towards football, it’s going to be state of the art,” Paradise said.

And that’s going to be just half of it.

Steelers Country will feature sports performance games like a 40-yard dash and a quarterback challenge, a training camp type obstacle course and a play structure called the “Terrible Tower.”

It’s an unprecedented partnership with The Pittsburgh Steelers, a pro sports team and amusement park.

“What better place than Pittsburgh, what better team than Steelers and Kennywood Park for all that?” Paradise asked.

“Our goal throughout is to build a roller coaster that’s going to live up to that name, The Steel Curtain, and the legendary members of that team,” Paradise says.

The Steel Curtain will mark its grand opening at the new and evolving Steelers Country at Kennywood Park on Saturday July 13th.