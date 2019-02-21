



WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Kennywood Park’s new roller coaster is beginning to take shape as the season approaches.

The new “Steel Curtain” roller coaster being built at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin is a highly anticipated attraction for both neighbors nearby and roller coaster enthusiasts.

“I can’t wake to really see it in action,” said Eileen Jenulevich.

She lives nearby in Duquesne and was able to watch the new coaster be built from day one.

“I just noticed it the other day when I was passing, thinking, ‘Wow, it’s really coming along great,'” said Jenulevich.

With plans to open this summer, construction crews have been making headway.

While it has not quite broken the record yet, the “Steel Curtain” will be the tallest roller coaster in Pennsylvania when it’s finished being built. The coaster will tower over the West Mifflin park at an impressive 220 feet tall.

Kennywood Park Steel Curtain Photo Credit: (KDKA)

“There are a lot of parks and roller coasters in Pa.,” said Bill Linkenheimer. “So statewide, that’s a really good statement.”

Bill Linkenheimer is the regional representative for the American Coaster Enthusiasts of Western Pennsylvania.

“Besides being the highest roller coaster in Pa., it has two other records,” said Linkenheimer. “One is for the country. It’s going to have more loops, more inversions than any other roller coaster in the United States and it’s also going to have the highest inversion in the world.”

And with a top speed of 75 miles per hour, riders will travel the 4,000 feet of track in just two minutes.

“I think it’s going to be incredible,” said Sade Magwood. “I always went to Kennywood all my life. I know it’s going to be something we’re looking forward to seeing.”