Filed Under:Armani Ford, Clairton Park, Fish Fry, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


CLAIRTON (KDKA) — A former high school football star who was shot and killed in Clairton was remembered with a special event today.

The family of Armani Ford hosted a fish fry in order to raise funds for a turkey drive he was planning to host during the holidays.

Ford’s plan was to provide families in need with turkey during the Thanksgiving holiday.

His family hosted a fish fry at Clairton Park to raise money for it.

“I feel good doing these things for Armani and for the community and that his memory will be upheld in the community for doing something positive for something so tragic that happened,” said Rikell Ford, Armani’s cousin. “So to be able to fulfill that dream for him feels really rewarding.”

      • The family caught the fish at an event last month.

      Police are still asking for help in finding the person that shot Armani and anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

      They are offering a $1,000 reward.

