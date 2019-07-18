PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fallen Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Officer Calvin Hall will have a funeral and burial with full honors accourted to a fallen officer Tuesday at Soldiers And Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland.
The ceremony will be public, similar to the ceremony of the three Pittsburgh Police officers who died in Stanton Heights ten years ago.
That was held at the Peterson Events Center and was attended by officers from around the country.
The Public Safety Department has received hundreds of requests from officers nationwide who say they will be attending the service to honor Officer Hall.
RELATED STORIES:
Officer Hall was shot multiple times early Sunday morning on July 14 while trying to break up a fight in Homewood. He was off-duty and visiting family at the time.
Hall remained in critical condition at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for several days before ultimately dying from his wounds.
Hall had been with Pittsburgh Bureau of Police for two years and was assigned to the Northview Heights Public Safety Center.
“He was a supreme credit to our force, as I’m sure he was to the City of Pittsburgh,” said Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman.
Fetterman was the mayor of Braddock while Hall was a member of the Braddock Police.
“It’s my understanding that he was shot while trying to break up a fight. That is wholly consistent with his character,” Fetterman added.
Following his death, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered flags to be flown at half-mast throughout the day Thursday, July 18.
“I’m calling upon the community to support his loved ones, especially his family, friends, and brothers and sisters who served alongside him with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police,” Gov. Wolf said.
Thursday, Hall’s family released their first statement, thanking those that supported them through a troubling time.
“We thank you all for working around the clock to support officer Hall and his family,” the statement said.
The arrangements are still being finalized but are in accordance with the wishes of the family.
You must log in to post a comment.