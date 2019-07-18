



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fallen Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Officer Calvin Hall will have a funeral and burial with full honors accourted to a fallen officer Tuesday at Soldiers And Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland.

The ceremony will be public, similar to the ceremony of the three Pittsburgh Police officers who died in Stanton Heights ten years ago.

That was held at the Peterson Events Center and was attended by officers from around the country.

The Public Safety Department has received hundreds of requests from officers nationwide who say they will be attending the service to honor Officer Hall.

