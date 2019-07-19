



SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Another alligator has been captured in the Pittsburgh area.

This gator was caught in the parking lot of the Giant Eagle on Route 8 in Shaler Township.

The Big Daddy Wildlife group was brought in for the rescue.

According to Shaler Township Police, the two-foot gator was eventually turned over to animal control.

Police are asking that if you’re the animal’s owner or know the owner to please give them a call or send them a message.

This is the fourth alligator captured in Allegheny County since May.

The first was spotted in Riverfront Park on the South Side by a family that was out fishing for the day.

The second, and perhaps most famous, is Chomp. He was found next to a garage, hissing and angry, and eventually taken to Humane Animal Rescue.

Chomp’s owner came forward and is now facing animal neglect and cruelty charges after he said the gator escaped through a window.

RELATED STORIES:

The third alligator was caught in Carrick a few days later.

KDKA’s Chris Hoffman is gathering the developing details on this story.