SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Another alligator has been captured in the Pittsburgh area.
This gator was caught in the parking lot of the Giant Eagle on Route 8 in Shaler Township.
The Big Daddy Wildlife group was brought in for the rescue.
According to Shaler Township Police, the two-foot gator was eventually turned over to animal control.
Police are asking that if you’re the animal’s owner or know the owner to please give them a call or send them a message.
This is the fourth alligator captured in Allegheny County since May.
The first was spotted in Riverfront Park on the South Side by a family that was out fishing for the day.
The second, and perhaps most famous, is Chomp. He was found next to a garage, hissing and angry, and eventually taken to Humane Animal Rescue.
Chomp’s owner came forward and is now facing animal neglect and cruelty charges after he said the gator escaped through a window.
RELATED STORIES:
- Alligator Found In Southside Riverfront Park
- Pittsburgh Police, Animal Control Corral Wayward, Angry Gator In Beechview
- Alligator Found In Carrick Neighborhood
- Where Will They Go? The Fate Of Pittsburgh’s Recently Discovered Alligators
- More Than 30 Exotic Animals, Dead And Alive, Confiscated From Home Of Man Who Claims To Own Alligator Captured By Police
The third alligator was caught in Carrick a few days later.
KDKA’s Chris Hoffman is gathering the developing details on this story.
You must log in to post a comment.