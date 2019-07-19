



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Surveillance video of a confrontation at the North Versailles Walmart has been released, showing a woman pulling a gun and opening fire.

The incident happened on July 5 inside the store.

The suspect, 22-year-old Rojanai Alston, was in court Thursday where a charge of attempted homicide was dropped. However, she is still facing aggravated assault charges in the case.

The video shows Alston and a group of other people get into a brawl.

Alston’s attorney says his client was shopping when she was approached by two women who wanted to attack her.

“I think the evidence will show she is not guilty of anything,” attorney Kenneth Haber said. “She had a gun and had to use it, but it was not criminal.”

The video was shown at the hearing.

Harber said there was a verbal exchange, and Alston walked away.

“As the video shows, she was attacked from behind by both women,” Harber said. “She was cold-cocked. My client was punched repeatedly by both, and they attempted to drag her to the ground. She did have a firearm, she had it in her purse. She purchased it legally and had a license to carry it.”

The alleged attackers did not appear at the preliminary hearing, and the Commonwealth brought one detective as a witness.

Alston is out on bond and will be arraigned Sept. 4.