



HOUSTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A native of western Pennsylvania is among the victims being mourned in the Dayton, Ohio, shooting rampage.

Glenna Carter spent part of Monday morning in her classroom, going through old photo albums of Nicholas Cumer when he was in middle school at Central Christian Academy in Houston, Pennsylvania, and reminiscing about the school plays he participated in.

Carter was Cumer’s language arts teacher from sixth through eighth grade. He attended Central Christian Academy from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Carter said she still can’t process the fact that he’s now gone.

“I found out at church through one of his friends, a former student who went to class with him,” said Carter. “Just devastated. We all were.”

Carter said there wasn’t an activity Cumer wasn’t involved in. When he moved on to Washington High School, Cumer became a member of the National Honor Society and was a boys’ tennis doubles champion. He even volunteered at Washington Hospital, and was a member of the Central Assembly Church of God in Houston.

The 25-year-old was in Dayton for a summer internship at Maple Tree Cancer Alliance while finishing his Master’s degree at St. Francis University in Cambria County.

He was a week away from completing his internship and was offered a full-time job last week.

RELATED STORIES:

Maple Tree posted this statement and a picture to its Facebook page saying in part:

“Nick is remembered for his hard work and dedication to Maple Tree. He loved his patients and served them well, with a loving and caring spirit. He continuously went above and beyond our expectations and worked with a high level of excellence. He was well liked and respected by everyone on our team, and we all will miss him very much.”

Dr. James R. Konrad, the superintendent of Washington School District, released this statement Monday on Cumer’s passing.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share news that one of our former graduates was among the casualties of the mass shooting that occurred in Dayton, Ohio this past weekend. “Nicholas Cumer was a 2012 graduate of Washington High School and exemplified what Prexie Pride is all about. Nick was an athlete, involved in the band, Prom King, and a kind-hearted person who was well respected by his peers, teachers, and administration of the Washington School District. He positively impacted the lives of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. “After graduating from Washington High School, Nick enrolled at St. Francis University where he earned his undergraduate degree. He continued his education at St. Francis and was a student in the Master of Cancer Care program. He had been in Dayton as part of his internship program with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance. “Our hearts and prayers go out to Nick’s family and friends.”

Cumer was one of three Maple Tree trainers shot. The other two are expected to make a full recovery.

For Carter, she finds peace in one thing.

“I know where Nicholas is. I know he’s with the Lord right now, so that gives me comfort,” said Carter.