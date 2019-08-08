Menu
Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Travel
Real Estate Reports
CBS Entertainment
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
News
All News
Local News
Consumer News
Politics
Business
HealthWatch
Entertainment
Photo Galleries
Latest Headlines
Renovated Basketball Court To Open On Larimer Avenue
Mayor Bill Peduto will join community leaders to open a renovated basketball court in Larimer.
Sandusky Re-sentenced Next Month In Molestation Case
Jerry Sandusky will be taken from prison to a central Pennsylvania courtroom next month for resentencing on his 45-count child sexual abuse conviction, six months after a state appeals court ruled mandatory minimums had been improperly applied.
More News
News
Weather Videos
Weather
More Weather
Local Radar and Maps
School Closings/Delays
KDKA Weather App
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Watchers
Weather Stories
Weather Headlines
Pittsburgh Weather: Strong Storms To Bring Large Hail, Gusty Winds To Area
Strong storms will be possible as a cold front passes by this afternoon.
Pittsburgh Weather: Evening Showers, Storms To Roll Through The Area
We'll have another stormy afternoon just like yesterday, but this time, the storms will roll into the night.
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Latest Headlines
Brewers Complete Sweep Of Pirates Behind Power Surge
Keston Hiura hit two home runs and drove in three runs Wednesday night, powering the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-3 win and three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Steelers CB Joe Haden Carted Off Practice Field
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was injured during training camp Wednesday.
More Sports
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown Videos
Sports Video
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
Your Pittsburgh Video
Weather Videos
Best Of
Latest Headline
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 New American Spots
4 Events To Check Out In Pittsburgh This Week
Kittens In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 Fitness Spots
Dogs In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
The 4 Best Distilleries In Pittsburgh
Contests & More
Station Info
KDKA TV / News Team
Advertise
Contact Us
Links & Numbers
Contests & Promotions
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Uber Expands 'No Talking' Rides And Launches Helicopter Service
Uber is turning down the volume — and looking to the sky — in its latest round of new services.
How To Travel From Pittsburgh To Prague On The Cheap
Last year, the Czech Republic celebrated its 100th birthday, and Prague — the country's capital city — was named one of 2018's top destinations by the New York Times.
More
CBS Entertainment
KDKA TV
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
11:00 AM
The Price Is Right
12:00 PM
KDKA-TV News at Noon
12:30 PM
The Young and the Restless
1:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 PM
The Talk
View All Programs
PTL Links: August 8, 2019
August 8, 2019 at 9:23 am
Filed Under:
Big Burrito Group
,
Carnegie Science Center
,
Chef Bill Fuller
,
Pittsburgh Today Live
,
PTL
,
PTL Links
,
Sandcastle
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Carnegie Science Center
big Burrito Group
Chef Bill Fuller’s Recipe
Sandcastle Water Park Contest
Where’s Mikey?
Kennywood Log Jammer Flume Auction
Idlewild
Butler Farm Show
Greene County Fair
Washington County Agricultural Fair
Eric Jones Impossible
Pittsburgh Veg Fest
Billy Price
Comments
You must
log in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.