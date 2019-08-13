



NAPA VALLEY (KDKA) — After frozen feet and a helmet dispute with the NFL, Antonio Brown is back in Napa Valley.

Brown arrived to Raiders Training Camp with agent Drew Rosenhaus by his side.

The superstar receiver was dealing with a foot injury after burning his feet in a cryotherapy chamber last month. He also lost a grievance against the NFL to wear his old helmet in practices and games. The helmet is now banned from use in the league because of safety concerns. He is currently on the hunt for a similar model that is a year newer and has offered a reward to anyone who can supply him with the specific bucket.

“I’m extremely grateful to be here,” Brown said. “Been dealing with a lot of adversity. I am excited to be back to see my teammates and get in the grove of things here shortly.”

The Raiders expressed their happiness with the wideout back in camp Tuesday afternoon as well.

“These guys are doing a good job of supporting me,” Brown said. “It’s grateful to hear them come out about it and I am excited here to do my job.”

According to his agent, Brown has located versions of the helmet that can be approved by the NFL.

Rosenhaus went on to say that the retirement talk was not legitimate.

He also mentioned there could be legal action taken against the cryotherapy company he used when he burned his feet.

