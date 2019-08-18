



OAKLAND, Calif. (KDKA) — The helmet drama for the former Steelers’ wide receiver seems to have reached a breaking point among Raiders’ management.

GM Mike Mayock issued a statement today regarding Antonio Brown. pic.twitter.com/5ueLsrOmid — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 18, 2019

“So here’s the bottom line: he’s upset about the helmet issue,” Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock said. “We have supported that, we appreciate that. But at this point, we’ve pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So from that perspective, it’s time for him to be all-in or all-out, ok?”

RELATED STORIES:

It’s been a tumultuous relationship with his new team.

Since arriving via trade Brown has refused to play with the new mandated helmets and has held out of training camp, but when he was there, he ended up getting frostbite on his feet after going into a cryotherapy chamber without the proper footwear.

The Raiders will take on the Denver Broncos in week one on September 9.