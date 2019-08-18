  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMInstinct
    10:00 PMInstinct
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Mike Mayock, Oakland Raiders


OAKLAND, Calif. (KDKA) — The helmet drama for the former Steelers’ wide receiver seems to have reached a breaking point among Raiders’ management.

“So here’s the bottom line: he’s upset about the helmet issue,” Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock said. “We have supported that, we appreciate that. But at this point, we’ve pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So from that perspective, it’s time for him to be all-in or all-out, ok?”

RELATED STORIES:

  • Oakland Raiders Wide Receiver Antonio Brown On The Hunt For A New Helmet
  • Arbitrator Rules Against Antonio Brown’s Grievance To Wear Old Helmet
  • Report: Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown ‘Freaking Out’ About New Helmet, Says He Won’t Play In NFL With It

    • It’s been a tumultuous relationship with his new team.

    Since arriving via trade Brown has refused to play with the new mandated helmets and has held out of training camp, but when he was there, he ended up getting frostbite on his feet after going into a cryotherapy chamber without the proper footwear.

    The Raiders will take on the Denver Broncos in week one on September 9.

    Comments