



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A long-time attorney and player representative says the NFL should investigate the way that Antonio Brown left the Oakland Raiders, and then was immediately picked up by the New England Patriots.

Ralph Cindrich tells KDKA that there’s no doubt some rules were violated.

“I don’t think there’s any question, they look into just about everything else,” he said. “If that’s something that smacks of violation of NFL rules and procedures, there’s a ton of them, no doubt they violated, and I mean they in terms of the player and his agent, some of the rules.”

Cindrich has represented several NFL players over his career.

He expects the NFL to place Antonio Brown on the NFL Commissioner’s exempt list while rape allegations against Brown are investigated.

Brown has been named in federal lawsuit, accused by his former of sexual assault and rape, on three different occasions.

“It’s going to be investigated and there seems to be a decent amount of documentation coming out with seemingly credible complaints,” Cindrich said. “This has all been filed and some authorities believe this person and I think the next step you make sure you have yourself the best criminal defense attorney you can have.”

Britney Taylor’s federal lawsuit was quickly followed up by a countersuit by Brown’s attorneys.

She will meet with the NFL’s front office next week face-to-face.

However, knowing Brown’s history, the Patriots have protected themselves via contract language.

The guaranteed portion of Brown’s contract reads:

“[If Brown] takes any action that materially undermines the public’s respect for, or is materially critical of, the club, the player’s teammates or the club’s ownership, coaches, etc..guarantees will be ‘null and void.'”

Brown’s status for Sunday against Miami is unclear.