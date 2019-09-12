



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The chief of Northern Regional Police says his department has no sexual assault investigation open involving former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan reports that Chief Robert Amann says Brown’s accuser, Britney Taylor, never filed a complaint with the department.

BREAKING: Northern Regional Police Chief says he has no sexual assault investigation involving Antonio Brown. — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) September 12, 2019

Brown, now with the New England Patriots, is facing rape and sexual assault accusations by Taylor, his former trainer.

“If she would come forward to report a sexual assault, we would start a criminal investigation, but since she hasn’t, we have no investigation at this time,” Chief Amann said.

Northern Regional Police Chief Robert Amann says woman who accuses Antonio Brown of rape in a federal lawsuit never made a criminal complaint. Says he’d start a criminal investigation if she does. #KDKA — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) September 12, 2019

According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida, Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions.

Brown has denied those allegations.

However, Brown is facing an investigation by the NFL. Also, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office here in Pittsburgh said they will be looking into the allegations made in the lawsuit as well.

