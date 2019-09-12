



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The National September 11 Memorial & Museum is donating seedlings to communities that were affected by violence and disaster.

Pittsburgh, Greece, and Las Vegas have been given the honor of nurturing the seedlings into trees that will symbolize landmarks of resiliency and hope for each area.

“Located at the very heart of the 9/11 Memorial, the Survivor Tree symbolizes the potential for resilience in the aftermath of a tragedy,” Alice M. Greenwald, 9/11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO said.

In October of 2017, a gunman injured over 400 people and killed 58 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The following year, on October 2018, a shooter killed 11 people and injured 6 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

RELATED STORIES:

• 11 Dead, Several Others Shot At Pittsburgh Synagogue

• Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Donates Pulitzer Money To Tree Of Life Synagogue

• Justice Department Seeks Death Penalty For Alleged Synagogue Shooter Robert Bowers

• Victims In Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Identified

• Hundreds Mourn Synagogue Shooting Victims At Squirrel Hill Vigil: ‘This Is Not Something That We’re Going To Let Break Us’

A series of wildfires in Greece resulted in 102 fatalities and 172 injuries.

“As the communities in Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and Greece continue their own journeys towards healing, we in New York City stand in solidarity with them and offer these Survivor Tree seedlings as living symbols of the promise of renewal. It is our intention that the seedling program will inspire hope around the world,” Greenwald said.

The distribution program started back in September 2013. In the past, seedlings have been given to cities like Orlando, Boston, Manchester, Charleston, and Parkland.

Learn more about the Survivor Tree and the seedling program here.