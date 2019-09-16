



GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Two herds of hungry goats just got a new gig clearing out weeds at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.

The university says the goats will be hard at work clearing hillsides of weeds and invasive plants, starting on Sept. 24.

The goats will work for approximately four weeks, stationed at different locations around campus and accompanied by two mini donkeys that will protect the herds.

Goatscaping is a greener option to traditional landscaping.

Pitt-Greensburg says there’s also the big bonus of being able to send goats out on steep hillsides that may be dangerous for their facilities staff to maintain.

Several other schools and Pittsburgh-area businesses have been using goats as an alternative to traditional landscaping that’s more harmful to the environment and less adorable than a bunch of goats let loose on unruly lawns.

