



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While Steelers players may no longer be worried about their former wide receiver Antonio Brown, Steeler Nation had some thoughts to share about his release from New England.

It was made official just after 4:00 Friday afternoon that the New England Patriots would no longer employ the wide receiver.

I posted this almost 2 weeks ago… It is just as true today. https://t.co/R7kcv8cQRv — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) September 20, 2019

“I think it’s one controversy after another after another,” says Shawn Lester of Homestead. “He just doesn’t know when to stop.”

Well that didn’t take long! Do you think it was predictable? Stay tuned to @KDKA for the latest! https://t.co/fjsP7ZIOEH — Jon Delano KDKA (@JonDelano) September 20, 2019

Didn’t see that one coming !🤔🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/u3YfF36RoO — Michelle BUTLER (@Michell41342058) September 20, 2019

steelers fans who warned them pic.twitter.com/B3YHF8ZpIs — 3.5 Roentgen (@Andrew1TM) September 20, 2019

Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said via Twitter, “It’s unfortunate things didn’t work out with the Patriots. But Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL. He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon.”