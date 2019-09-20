BREAKING NEWS:Massive Water Main Break Shuts Down Schools, Businesses In South Hills
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While Steelers players may no longer be worried about their former wide receiver Antonio Brown, Steeler Nation had some thoughts to share about his release from New England.

It was made official just after 4:00 Friday afternoon that the New England Patriots would no longer employ the wide receiver.

“I think it’s one controversy after another after another,” says Shawn Lester of Homestead. “He just doesn’t know when to stop.”

Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said via Twitter, “It’s unfortunate things didn’t work out with the Patriots. But Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL. He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon.”

