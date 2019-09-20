



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been cut by the New England Patriots.

CBS Sports reports that the Patriots cut Brown Friday afternoon.

The Patriots have released Antonio Brown. pic.twitter.com/QdqKb4KmYd — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 20, 2019

Brown posted on social media, “Thanks for the opportunity appreciate Patriots.”

The Patriots released a statement saying, “The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said on Twitter that “Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL. He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon.”

It's unfortunate things didn't work out with the Patriots. But Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL. He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon. — Drew Rosenhaus (@RosenhausSports) September 20, 2019

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said Brown will likely forfeit his $9 million signing bonus from New England because of a contract clause calling for players to disclose situations preventing availability. He also said Brown was due $5 million on Monday.

Antonio Brown likely forfeits $9M signing bonus from Patriots b/c of a contract clause calling for players to disclose situations preventing availability, per league source. This could lead to a grievance, but source says that money is 'gone.' Brown was due $5M Monday — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 20, 2019

On Instagram, Brown announced he is auctioning off the football he caught for a touchdown in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

The woman who accused Brown of sexual misconduct in a 2017 incident now reportedly claims Brown sent her “intimidating” texts this week after her story appeared in Sports Illustrated.

In a new article published early Friday, the magazine reported the woman’s lawyer wants the NFL and the Patriots to do something about it.

In the original SI story released Monday, the woman said she was hired by Brown in 2017 to paint a mural in his home outside of Pittsburgh, but was fired when she rejected his sexual advances.

In a statement to KDKA, the lawyers representing the woman released a statement on the Patriots releasing Brown, saying:

“The NFL and the Patriots clearly took our client’s concerns seriously. She wanted the threats and intimidation to stop and we hope that will be case. The NFL has assured us that regardless of Antonio Brown’s roster status, it will continue to investigate all claims regarding his behavior.

“We are gratified that the NFL recognized that it has an important role to play in policing player conduct that is sexually harassing and threatening.“

In that same article, SI reported that a Monroeville doctor filed a lawsuit against Brown for $11,500 in unpaid fees.

Dr. Victor Prisk also claimed that Brown repeatedly farted in his face and laughed about it during a consultation where he showed up three hours late.

According to the SI report Friday, Brown allegedly included the woman in a series of text messages sent Wednesday night “claiming she was only out for money, asking others to look into her background, and including a photo of her kids.”