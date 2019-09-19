



BOSTON (KDKA) — Just weeks after losing his brand new helmet deal, Antonio Brown has also lost his large deal with Nike.

Reports out of Boston confirmed the loss in sponsorship with Brown, who is currently caught in multiple civil suits for various things ranging from sexual assault to farting in the face of a local doctor, to not paying for services by professional chefs and more.

“Last year, Antonio Brown boasted he had a “huge Nike deal.” In February, the company came out with an Antonio Brown trainer. Today, a Nike spokesman says “Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete.”

After multiple helmet grievances in the offseason as a member of the Oakland Raiders, Brown scored an endorsement deal with Xenith, but he quickly lost that as well following his move to New England and the flurry of controversy surrounding the superstar.

The NFL is still investigating all of the allegations against Brown after the Allegheny County DA’s office said there will be no criminal charges filed against him due to the statute of limitations on the case.