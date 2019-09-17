



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh area doctor is the latest to file a lawsuit against former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Monroeville’s Dr. Victor Prisk has filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania claiming that Brown owes him $11,500 in unpaid fees.

Not only that, according to the NY Post, Dr. Prisk claims Brown repeatedly farted in his face and laughed about it during a consultation where he showed up three hours late.

Dr. Prisk said he was wary of signing Brown because of his “flighty” reputation for not paying his bills, Sports Illustrated reported.

TMZ even obtained video of the appointment in August of 2018 where Brown can be heard farting and laughing about it as Prisk tests his body fat.

“It seemed just childish to me,” Prisk told Sports Illustrated. “I’m a doctor and this man is farting in my face.”

Prisk runs Prisk Orthopaedics and Wellness in Monroeville, he filed the suit earlier this month.

