



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to reports, Felipe Vázquez could be facing deportation back to Venezuela if convicted of child sex crimes he is facing in both Pennsylvania and Florida.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is aware of the situation in Pittsburgh and is monitoring the case closely.

“‘ICE is aware of the charges and is closely monitoring the case’ of Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez — though it’s far from certain they could remove him to his native Venezuela.”

Vázquez is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail after being denied bond earlier in the week following the arrest of the Pirates closer.

Vázquez was arrested just after 11 a.m. Tuesday in Pittsburgh on a felony warrant out of Lee County, Florida. Vázquez, 28, of Saint Cloud, Florida, is facing charges of computer pornography – solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors. He was arrested at The Yards at 3 Crossings apartments.

On Tuesday afternoon, Vazquez’s bond was denied, and he’s facing additional charges out of Westmoreland County of statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 16-years-old, court records show.

The Journal spoke to a member of the Pirates organization, who confirmed that Vázquez does have a green card to work and live in the United States legally. But, if Vázquez is sentenced to jail time, he would be released immediately to ICE officials following the completion of his sentence.

Vázquez is expected to be arraigned next week, with a hearing set for September 25th regarding whether or not the player will be extradited to Florida.