



BOSTON (KDKA) — Antonio Brown is out of a job, so he is apparently headed back to school.

After saying he is done playing in the NFL Sunday, Brown has enrolled back at Central Michigan where he played college football according to his latest Instagram post.

His class schedule for the Fall semester appears to include four classes.

“So, I looked up the classes Antonio Brown supposedly is taking. Quite the course load! Technical Writing (needed, we all can agree) Introduction to Management Death and Dying (lol) Racism and Inequality”

Brown attended Central Michigan from 2007 to 2009. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 6th round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

On top of saying he was done with the NFL, Brown is also filing a $10 million grievance against the New England Patriots because the team is refusing to pay him any portion of his one-year contract.