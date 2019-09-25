By Meghan Schiller
MOUNT PLEASANT (KDKA) — Pirates closer arrived in court to be arraigned on charges of sexual assault of a minor.

He arrived in handcuffs Wednesday from the Allegheny County Jail to be arraigned in front of District Judge Charles Moore at the Westmoreland County Magistrate.

Vazquez will remain in jail and will be held without bail.

He will be held in the Westmoreland County Jail until his next hearing on Oct. 9.

The defense did not pursue bond and both parties agreed to “no bond.”

Vazquez’s attorney said it would not be “appropriate” to comment when asked why the defense didn’t challenge the no bond decision.

He also declined to comment on Vazquez’s feeling.

