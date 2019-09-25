



MOUNT PLEASANT (KDKA) — Pirates closer arrived in court to be arraigned on charges of sexual assault of a minor.

He arrived in handcuffs Wednesday from the Allegheny County Jail to be arraigned in front of District Judge Charles Moore at the Westmoreland County Magistrate.

RELATED STORIES:

Vazquez will remain in jail and will be held without bail.

He will be held in the Westmoreland County Jail until his next hearing on Oct. 9.

#BREAKING: @Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez will remain in jail & will be held without bail. Defense did not pursue bond and both parties agreed to “no bond.” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/NEd4O4Yxbk — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) September 25, 2019

The defense did not pursue bond and both parties agreed to “no bond.”

Vazquez’s attorney said it would not be “appropriate” to comment when asked why the defense didn’t challenge the no bond decision.

He also declined to comment on Vazquez’s feeling.

#NEW: When asked why Felipe Vazquez’s defense attorney didn’t challenge the “no bond” decision, he said it would not be “appropriate” to comment. He also would not comment on how Vazquez is feeling/ thinking. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/gi79zumaIc — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) September 25, 2019

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.