Filed Under:$1 Million, Cash 5, Chalkhill Market, Jackpot, PA Lottery


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHALKHILL, Pa. (KDKA)– Someone in Fayette County is a $1 Million richer.

The jackpot-winning Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold on Monday, September 30 at the Chalkhill Market located at 2931 National Pike.

The winning ticket matched the following numbers: 16-28-30-40-43.

The Chalkhill Market will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

RELATED STORIES:
Cash 5 Lottery Jackpot Ticket Sold At Local Rite Aid
Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Worth $500,00 Sold In West Mifflin
Winning $200,000 Cash 5 Ticket Sold At Monroeville Mini-Mart

More than 53,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in this drawing.

A winner will be identified after their ticket is validated and they have claimed the prize.

Comments