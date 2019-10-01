Comments
CHALKHILL, Pa. (KDKA)– Someone in Fayette County is a $1 Million richer.
The jackpot-winning Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold on Monday, September 30 at the Chalkhill Market located at 2931 National Pike.
The winning ticket matched the following numbers: 16-28-30-40-43.
The Chalkhill Market will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
More than 53,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in this drawing.
A winner will be identified after their ticket is validated and they have claimed the prize.
