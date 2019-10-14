



ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One of the men accused in a fight at a North Side gas station last month is facing new charges.

Sukhjinder Sadhra was one of three men charged following a fight at a gas station that went viral. Police said the fight started over spilled gas.

Sadhra is now facing more charges.

Police responded to his home in Ross Township after his wife claimed he attacked her and tried to strangle her, according to a criminal complaint obtained by KDKA’s Kym Gable.

Sadhra, who also goes by Simon, was arrested over the weekend on charges of strangulation and simple assault.

Ross Township Police responded to Building C in 900 McKnight Circle, an apartment complex off of McKnight Road, on Oct. 13th.

Police found a woman who locked herself in a bathroom with her infant daughter, the complaint said.

The alleged victim, who identified herself as Sadhra’s wife, told officers he “choked her with both hands to the point where she couldn’t breathe.”

She also said, “this had happened before to her and now is in fear for her life.”

Officers arrested Sadhra after seeing the bruises and swelling on the alleged victim’s face, the complaint said.

Sadhra has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 23 for his new charges.

KDKA reached out to the attorney representing Sadhra in the gas station case to see if the attorney is representing Sadhra in the new case.

KDKA has not heard back.

