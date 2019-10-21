



GREEN TREE, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegations of racial and anti-gay slurs between two locals schools promoted a hearing among WPIAL leaders.

The meeting is happening on Monday in Green Tree.

Last month, the WPIAL board unanimously voted to investigate allegations that players on the Connellsville soccer team made racial slurs to Taylor Allderdice soccer players.

Taylor Allderdice parents allege Connellsville players provoked one Black and one Latino member of the Allderdice team with racial slurs.

The Connellsville School District said in a statement it denounces the homophobic slurs allegedly thrown at one of its students by Taylor Allderdice students.

Testimony from school principals, athletic directors, coaches and players is expected.

“It’s never easy to deal with things like this,” said Sumaya Mahmoud, a mother of a soccer player. “My son was one of the boys that was racially targeted. So something like that on a daily basis is never easy to talk about. But it’s very necessary.”

This all gained steam when a group of Taylor Allderdice parents started a petition titled “Confront Racism in Western Pennsylvania.”

It is not know how long this meeting will last, and there’s a chance the board could take the night to think things over before making a final decision.

The meeting is closed to the media.