PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready for Halloween? It’s time to put on your costume, grab your jack-o-lantern basket and haul in some candy.

The City of Pittsburgh has announced trick-or-treating will take place across the city on Halloween evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Check out the list below for other trick-or-treating dates and times for townships and boroughs in Allegheny County.

Allegheny County:

    Aleppo Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Aspinwall: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
    Avalon Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Baldwin Borough: Thursday, October 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Bell Acres: Check back later!
    Bellevue: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., Halloween Parade Saturday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m.
    Ben Avon: Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
    Ben Avon Heights: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade in BAH Park from noon to 1 p.m.
    Bethel Park: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Blawnox: Thursday, Oct 31, 6-8 p.m., Halloween Parade from 5:30-6:00 p.m.
    Brackenridge: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Braddock: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Braddock Hills: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Bradford Woods: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Brentwood: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Bridgeville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Carnegie: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Castle Shannon: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Chalfant: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Cheswick: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Churchill: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., Yagle Community Center Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m
    Clairton: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Collier Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Coraopolis Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Crafton Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Crescent Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., Halloween Parade Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.
    Dormont: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Dravosburg: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6:00-7:30 p.m., Halloween Parade at 5 p.m. at the Borough Building
    East Deer: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    East McKeesport: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    East Pittsburgh: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6:00-7:30 p.m.
    Edgewood Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Edgeworth: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Elizabeth Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m., Halloween Parade Monday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.
    Elizabeth Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Emsworth: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Etna: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Fawn Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Findlay Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., Halloween Parade Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m.
    Forest Hills: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Forward Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Fox Chapel: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Franklin Park: Check back later! Annual Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5:30-8:00 p.m.
    Frazer Township: Check back later!
    Glassport: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Glen Osborne: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Glenfield: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Green Tree: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Hampton Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., Halloween Parade Saturday, Oct 26, 1-3 p.m.
    Harmar: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Harrison Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Haysville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Heidelberg: Halloween Parade on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3-6 p.m.
    Homestead: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Indiana Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Ingram: Saturday, Oct. 26, 1-4 p.m.
    Jefferson Hills: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Kennedy Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Kilbuck Township: Check back later!
    Leet: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Leetsdale: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Liberty: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Lincoln: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Marshall Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    McCandless: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    McDonald: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    McKeesport: Check back later!
    McKees Rocks: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Millvale: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Monroeville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Moon Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Mt. Lebanon: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Mt. Oliver: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Munhall: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Neville Island: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    North Braddock: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    North Fayette: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    North Versailles: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Oakdale: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Oakmont: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    O’Hara Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Ohio Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Pennsbury Village: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Pine Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Pitcairn: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Pittsburgh: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
    Penn Hills: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Pleasant Hills: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Plum: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Port Vue: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Rankin: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Reserve Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
    Richland Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Robinson Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Ross Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Rosslyn Farms: Check back later!
    Scott Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Sewickley: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Sewickley Heights: Check back later!
    Sewickley Hills: Check back later!
    Shaler Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Sharpsburg: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    South Fayette Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    South Park Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m., Township Halloween Party 1:30-4:00 p.m.
    South Versailles: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Springdale Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    Springdale Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Stowe Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Swissvale: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Tarentum: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Thornburg: Check back later!
    Trafford: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Turtle Creek: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Upper St. Clair Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Verona: Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, Halloween Parade 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
    Versailles: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Wall Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    West Deer Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    West Elizabeth: Monday, Oct. 29, Halloween Parade begins at 6:30 p.m.
    West Homestead: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    West Mifflin: Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Event in the Park at 2 p.m.
    West View: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Whitaker: Check back later!
    White Oak: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Whitehall Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Wilkins Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    Wilkinsburg: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
    Wilmerding: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

 
