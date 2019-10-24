Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready for Halloween? It’s time to put on your costume, grab your jack-o-lantern basket and haul in some candy.
The City of Pittsburgh has announced trick-or-treating will take place across the city on Halloween evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Check out the list below for other trick-or-treating dates and times for townships and boroughs in Allegheny County.
Allegheny County:
• Aleppo Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Aspinwall: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
• Avalon Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Baldwin Borough: Thursday, October 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Bell Acres: Check back later!
• Bellevue: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., Halloween Parade Saturday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m.
• Ben Avon: Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
• Ben Avon Heights: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade in BAH Park from noon to 1 p.m.
• Bethel Park: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Blawnox: Thursday, Oct 31, 6-8 p.m., Halloween Parade from 5:30-6:00 p.m.
• Brackenridge: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Braddock: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Braddock Hills: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Bradford Woods: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Brentwood: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Bridgeville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Carnegie: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Castle Shannon: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Chalfant: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Cheswick: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Churchill: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., Yagle Community Center Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m
• Clairton: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Collier Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Coraopolis Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Crafton Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Crescent Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., Halloween Parade Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.
• Dormont: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Dravosburg: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6:00-7:30 p.m., Halloween Parade at 5 p.m. at the Borough Building
• East Deer: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• East McKeesport: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• East Pittsburgh: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6:00-7:30 p.m.
• Edgewood Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Edgeworth: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Elizabeth Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m., Halloween Parade Monday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.
• Elizabeth Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Emsworth: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Etna: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Fawn Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Findlay Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., Halloween Parade Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m.
• Forest Hills: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Forward Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Fox Chapel: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Franklin Park: Check back later! Annual Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5:30-8:00 p.m.
• Frazer Township: Check back later!
• Glassport: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Glen Osborne: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Glenfield: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Green Tree: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Hampton Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m., Halloween Parade Saturday, Oct 26, 1-3 p.m.
• Harmar: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Harrison Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Haysville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Heidelberg: Halloween Parade on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3-6 p.m.
• Homestead: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Indiana Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Ingram: Saturday, Oct. 26, 1-4 p.m.
• Jefferson Hills: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Kennedy Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Kilbuck Township: Check back later!
• Leet: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Leetsdale: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Liberty: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Lincoln: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Marshall Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• McCandless: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• McDonald: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• McKeesport: Check back later!
• McKees Rocks: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Millvale: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Monroeville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Moon Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Mt. Lebanon: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Mt. Oliver: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Munhall: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Neville Island: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• North Braddock: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• North Fayette: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• North Versailles: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Oakdale: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Oakmont: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• O’Hara Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Ohio Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Pennsbury Village: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Pine Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Pitcairn: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Pittsburgh: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Penn Hills: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Pleasant Hills: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Plum: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Port Vue: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Rankin: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Reserve Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Richland Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Robinson Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Ross Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Rosslyn Farms: Check back later!
• Scott Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Sewickley: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Sewickley Heights: Check back later!
• Sewickley Hills: Check back later!
• Shaler Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Sharpsburg: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• South Fayette Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• South Park Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m., Township Halloween Party 1:30-4:00 p.m.
• South Versailles: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Springdale Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Springdale Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Stowe Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Swissvale: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Tarentum: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Thornburg: Check back later!
• Trafford: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Turtle Creek: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Upper St. Clair Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Verona: Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, Halloween Parade 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
• Versailles: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Wall Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• West Deer Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• West Elizabeth: Monday, Oct. 29, Halloween Parade begins at 6:30 p.m.
• West Homestead: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• West Mifflin: Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Event in the Park at 2 p.m.
• West View: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Whitaker: Check back later!
• White Oak: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Whitehall Borough: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Wilkins Township: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
• Wilkinsburg: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
• Wilmerding: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
