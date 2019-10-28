



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Steve Blass retired from the Pirates’ broadcast booth at the end of this season after receiving several honors throughout the year and now he can add one more.

A statewide day in his honor.

State Representative Dan Deasy of Allegheny introduced House Resolution 571, which would make October 28, 2019 Steve Blass Day in Pennsylvania.

The resolution was adopted by the House of Representatives.

“To those in Pittsburgh and across the baseball world, Steve Blass is a household name, and he surely will be a Pirate for life,” Rep. Deasy said. “On top of a long, welcoming tenure he shared with the Pirates, he also was the man on the mound when the Pirates won the 1971 World Series, which is a memory many of us have yet to forget. Today’s celebration is a small token of appreciation for all the joy he’s brought to Pirates fans over the years.”

Blass is the last pitcher in the National League to throw a complete game in the World Series. This came against the Orioles in game seven of the 1971 World Series which would ultimately become the Pirates’ fourth World Series title.

After retiring in 1974, Blass joined the Pirates’ broadcast team where he remained for 34 years, retiring at the end of this most recent season.

His involvement with the community through Pirates Charities was another reason Deasy chose to introduce the resolution.