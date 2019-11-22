



It’s time to kick off the holiday season in Pittsburgh! With that Christmastime feeling settling over the city, Downtown Pittsburgh is putting on its party clothes, dressing up to impress all of its visitors. Comcast Light Up Night

Nov. 22, 2019

More: LUN2019 Preview Light Up Night always has something for everyone. Whether you’re a kid or just a kid at heart, Downtown Pittsburgh’s holiday kickoff celebration brings everyone together for some Christmas cheer. There are horse-drawn carriage rides, photos with Santa Claus, ice skating, music, activities, and, of course, food and fireworks. Here’s what you need to know!

Market Square

Peoples Gas Holiday Market

Vendors List Market Square is the place to shop till you drop. The Holiday Market is inspired by the original German Christkindlmarkts, and every stop offers unique gifts, perfect for even the most hard-to-shop-for person. It opens on Light Up Night, and the fun continues through Dec. 23. While you’re in Market Square, don’t forget check out the BNY Mellon Season of Lights show. Described as a “glittering wonderland show synchronized to holiday music medleys,” it plays nightly! Then, drop in for a visit to Santa’s House!

PPG Place

MassMutual Pittsburgh Ice Rink

Additional Link: PPG Place Nothing will put you in the Christmas spirit more than lacing up your ice skates and taking a spin around the PPG Place Christmas Tree! Then, when you want to get warm, go into One and Two PPG Place and take in the “Spirits of Giving Around the World” Exhibit!

Fifth Avenue Place

Highmark Christmas Tree

Additional Link: Fifth Avenue Place What’s Christmas in Pittsburgh without the Highmark Tree? Don’t miss the lighting of this Pittsburgh tradition with a Rooftop Fireworks and Jumbotron Show at 7 p.m. at the corner of Penn Avenue and Stanwix Street! You can also head inside Fifth Avenue Place for music, shopping and other events, like balloon art, airbrush tattoos and a meet-and-greet with Mr. McFeely! Then, cool off over on Liberty Avenue at Stanwix Street with Fifth Avenue FREEZE! This year’s theme – Nostalgic Toyland Frozen in Time. Finally, don’t forget to take a ride on the Holly Trolley, which makes stops all of Downtown Pittsburgh.

U.S. Steel Tower

Pittsburgh Crèche

The Crèche Take in the real meaning of the season at U.S. Steel Tower. The Pittsburgh Crèche is back again this year outside of U.S. Steel Tower until early January. It’s the only authorized replica of the Crèche that’s on display in St. Peter’s Square in Rome.

Heinz Hall Courtyard

Holiday KidsPlay

Holiday Kidsplay Celebrate the Christmas season the way Mister Rogers would have wanted at Holiday KidsPlay in the Heinz Hall Courtyard. It will be open on weekends from Nov. 23-Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kids can play outdoor games, decorate paper ornaments in the shape of Mister Rogers’ iconic sweater and explore a kid-sized Gingerbread House. And, in the spirit of the holidays, you can make a donation to the Children’s Museum’s annual Mister Rogers Sweater Drive.

One Oxford Center

Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides

Santa’s Reindeer Meet Santa’s reindeer, see the 30-foot Christmas Tree and then take an old-fashioned Horse-Drawn Carriage ride through the streets of downtown. Pick-up is on Fourth Avenue, and the rides run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Music And Other Entertainment Ft. Duquesne Blvd., Stanwix St., Liberty Ave., and Heinz Hall

Symphony Shows It’s all about Adam Lambert this year! The “American Idol” alum is headlining over on the Comcast Main Stage. He’ll go on at 8:30 p.m. and be followed by the Fireworks Finale. You can also see local favorites, Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers, on the Main Stage. If you want to check out what’s new to the Pittsburgh music scene, check out the BNY Mellon New Music Stage on Penn Ave. and Stanwix St. Or, if you love Jazz, the EQT Jazzmasters Stage is on Liberty Ave. This year, they will be paying tribute to the music of Mister Rogers. Over at Heinz Hall, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will be playing short concerts from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

City-County Building

Gingerbread Houses The Gingerbread House Display and Competition is moving over to the City-County Building on Grant St. this year. It will be located in the Grand Lobby along with the model train display. It debuts on Light Up Night, but will be on exhibit through Jan. 4.