



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Although the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns was civil, the rivalry continues.

Commonwealth Press, a Pittsburgh-based T-Shirt printing store, has received much demand for their recent T-Shirt “Pittsburgh Finished It”, in response to the Steelers win 20-13 today.

Even Seth Meyers, host of ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’, tweeted out that he wanted one of the shirts.

Where can I order my “Pittsburgh Finished It” T-shirt? Attn: @SteelCityBrand (also life is so much better when this rivalry is humming!) — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 1, 2019

Commonwealth Press said that they created this shirt after many requests for it. It can be ordered online on their website, and shipping is free.

The shirts are in response to the rivalry started when the Steelers initially lost to the Browns on Nov. 14. It turned particularly violent when Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Mason Rudolph and hit the quarterback’s head with the helmet.

Today’s win for the Steelers is seen as just another victory for Pittsburgh in the ongoing spar between the teams.

The Cleveland Browns coach, Freddie Kitchens, drew equal media attention and ire when he was shown wearing a “Pittsburgh Started It” T-shirt in a social media post.