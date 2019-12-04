



BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Terrelle Pryor’s agent and attorneys are holding a news conference on Wednesday in Beaver.

Pryor was stabbed early Saturday morning at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex in the North Side after an argument.

On Tuesday evening, Pryor shared a now-deleted picture of himself on Instagram, saying he is out of ICU. He had bandages on his chest and left arm. Pryor is still in the hospital.

Pryor and his girlfriend Shalaya Briston repeatedly got into verbal arguments before the alleged incident, and Pryor left Briston and two other women to go back to the apartment when they went to a nightclub. When the three including Briston returned to the apartment, the women told police that Pryor “grabbed…Briston and began arguing with her.”

Pryor also hit one of the women. The two women tried to break apart the fight before Pryor was allegedly stabbed by Briston.

Briston’s attorney, Lee Rothman, says his client was acting in self-defense on the night of the stabbing.

Pryor is a Jeannette native who played for the Raiders, Browns, Redskins, Jets and Bills. He was released by the Jaguars earlier this year and is currently a free agent.