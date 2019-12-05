



BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Detectives from Nevada are in the Pittsburgh-area today to continue their investigation into the death of Bethel Park woman, Jaime Feden.

The 33-year-old’s body was found in the desert about 80 miles north of Las Vegas.

The investigators from Lincoln County, Nevada, are working in partnership with Bethel Park Police on the case.

There’s a lot of information they’re looking to gather. KDKA has learned that they will be conducting interviews while they’re here.

Her remains were positively identified late last month through dental records, but Feden hadn’t been seen since mid-September here in Pennsylvania.

Feden’s former boyfriend, John Chapman, is charged with kidnapping her.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing this afternoon.

Police say Chapman, 39, admitted to taking Feden into the desert, tying her to a sign post and suffocating her.

“Pretty cold and calculated that someone would take somebody like this out into the desert and do what they allegedly did,” Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee told KDKA News last month.

The FBI is also assisting in the investigation.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.